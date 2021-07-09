Heat Advisory issued for Espanola Valley, Far Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; West Central Plateau HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 101 expected. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, Far Northwest Highlands, West Central Plateau, and Espanola Valley. * WHEN...From Noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.