AG Steve Marshall says American Rescue Plan funds should target violent crime

By Mike Cason
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is urging state and local officials to use federal dollars they receive from the American Rescue Plan to bolster law enforcement and fight what he said is an increase in violent crime. The state is expected to receive $2.1 billion under the plan, while cities...

