Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 101 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 102 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM MDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from Noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

