Marysville, OH

Marysville's 33 Innovation Park bringing space online this summer

By Owen Milnes
Columbus Business First
 8 days ago
An 84,000-square-foot multi-tenant industrial space in Marysville’s 33 Innovation Park will be finished and ready for occupancy by mid-August.

Columbus, OH
