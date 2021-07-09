Cancel
New York City, NY

Abortion in New York City: Praying Pro-Lifers Are Treated Like Terrorists

By American People News
americanpeoplenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodness knows, it needs some. ‘Racist cops, racist priests, we will not leave the streets.” This was the constant chant from a group of about 30, organized in Brooklyn last month under the Facebook banner of NYC for Abortion Rights. You’d think from the chant that it would be some kind of racial injustice. Actually, it was prayer they were trying to halt — prayer for an end to abortion in a city where in some ZIP codes more babies are aborted than born. The chants either betrayed utter ignorance or a dark perversion of reality. They got in the face of — and all around — Father Fidelis Moscinski, CFR, a Franciscan priest, pushing against him as he and others simply prayed the Rosary as after Mass they walked the streets of Brooklyn, the few blocks from St. Paul and St. Agnes Church in Cobble Hill to a Planned Parenthood in an office building. Catholics do this Witness for Life every second Saturday of the month there — and it’s fairly low-key without the opposition; last month there were a mere 15 pray-ers. But this week they had to meet with police to ask for help to keep the peace.

americanpeoplenews.com

Comments / 2

