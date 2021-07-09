Cancel
Iowa State

Grassley Announces Staff Office Hours in Seven Counties in Western Iowa

 8 days ago

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) regional director based in Council Bluffs will hold traveling office hours in seven counties around Western Iowa throughout July. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours. The meetings will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Iowa. Participants must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines. Grassley is represented by his regional director, Donna Barry, and will not be in attendance.

