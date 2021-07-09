Atlantic sends email to fireworks vendor over questions of contractual obligation
Atlantic City Clerk Barb Barrick, today (Friday), sent an e-mail to the company tasked with conducting the July 4th City-paid for fireworks show. The e-mail delivered to J-and-M Displays said the Mayor and City Council asked Barrick to reach out to J&M. Their request came during Wednesday’s meeting of the Atlantic City Council, during which some members expressed displeasure with the brevity of the fireworks display.www.kjan.com
