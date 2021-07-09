Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Authorities arrest 8 in connection with Boston-based cross country drug trafficking operation

By Tanner Stening
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eight people were arrested on Friday in a sweeping drug bust that authorities say involved methamphetamine trafficking operations between California and New England. Investigators with Boston’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces seized roughly 152 pounds of methamphetamine during investigation from controlled purchases, motor vehicle stops and package seizures, according to Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 5

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Stoughton, MA
State
California State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Organized Crime#Fbi#Ocdetf Strike Force#Fbi Boston#Turkish#R I Robyn Costa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

1 missing, 7 rescued from boat crash in Boston Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard was looking for a missing person Saturday morning after a boat crashed into a “day marker” buoy in the Boston Harbor. The boat was carrying eight people when the collision happened around 3 a.m., the Coast Guard tweeted. Five of the seven rescued boaters were taken...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Boston gangster cites health concerns in bid for release

A notorious New England gangster locked up for life for a slew of killings says his health is in peril behind bars and wants out. Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi wrote in a letter to an Oklahoma state court judge that prison medical staff say his age and underlying health conditions make it “highly likely” that he will “suffer an extremely poor outcome” if he gets the coronavirus, The Boston Globe reported.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Man killed in crash on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury identified as Chris Otero of Haverhill, Massachusetts State Police say

Massachusetts State Police have identified 21-year-old Chris Otero, of Haverhill, as the man killed in a crash on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury on Friday morning. It appears that Otero was driving a 2008 Honda Accord coupe south on I-495 at 2:19 a.m. when, for reasons that remain under investigation, he lost control of the car and went off the left side of the highway, state police said in a statement.
North Andover, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

‘This town is our home. We all belong here’: Anti-LGBTQ note with swastikas found at North Andover woman’s home

Heather Rochette, a North Andover mother, found a letter containing swastikas and hateful language towards the LGBTQ community on her doormat. “Kill” followed by a word that is considered derogatory toward LGBTQ people was contained in the letter. On the outside it read, “a card from your dear friend,” according to an WBZ report.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

VaxBus, a mobile vaccination unit, headed to Western Mass.

In an effort to increase vaccinations in communities still struggling with higher COVID-19 positive cases the state’s VaxBus, a rolling mobile vaccination unit, will stop in several communities in Western Massachusetts this weekend. The bus is staffed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health field team and Purple Shield medical...

Comments / 5

Community Policy