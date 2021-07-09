Authorities arrest 8 in connection with Boston-based cross country drug trafficking operation
Eight people were arrested on Friday in a sweeping drug bust that authorities say involved methamphetamine trafficking operations between California and New England. Investigators with Boston’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces seized roughly 152 pounds of methamphetamine during investigation from controlled purchases, motor vehicle stops and package seizures, according to Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office.www.masslive.com
