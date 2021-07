We are all familiar with saying “it’s too good to be true.” The unfortunate irony of it all is that we believe it. Instead of believing the part of John 10:10 where Jesus says he came so that we’d have life and that more abundantly, we subconsciously take the stance of the beginning part of the verse. In the beginning portion Jesus tells us the thief comes to steal, kill and destroy. It’s not for unknown reasons that we do. It’s because of unacknowledged reasons that we believe it’s too good to be true. It’s for unacknowledged reasons that we believe that which is good to us and for us … the blessing for which we’ve prayed that has finally become realized, is not true. It’s for unacknowledged reasons we don’t believe it will last or that we deserve it.