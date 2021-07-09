Fire, Police and Parks & Recreation Employees Retire from City of Edina

Edina, Minn., July 9, 2021 – Six City of Edina employees retired in the second quarter of 2021. Centennial Lakes Park General Manager Tom Shirley retired April 29 after serving the Edina community for 30 years. On July 30, 1990, he began working for the City of Edina after moving back to Minnesota to be closer to family. He was hired as the Assistant Manager of Edinborough Park and Centennial Lakes Park, which were coupled for management purposes at that time. In 1993, Shirley became the General Manager of both and led operations for 16 years. The operations separated in 2006, and Shirley chose to continue managing the facility that kept him outside – Centennial Lakes Park.