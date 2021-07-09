Talking Art with Jordan D. Schnitzer

The exhibition POP Power from Warhol to Koons: Masterworks from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation is on display at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, IA through September 19, 2021. An energetic show exploding with color and verve, over 100 works by Pop Art pioneers such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, and Claes Oldenburg are on display side by side with works by more contemporary Neo-Pop artists, including Keith Haring, Jeff Koons and others.