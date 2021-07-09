Cooperative Extension's Beef Tour visits O’Mara Farms in Hubbardsville and Canastota, NY
Area residents are invited to dive deep into the heart of Madison County beef Friday, July 16 with the 2021 Beef Tour. Starting at 9:15 a.m. in Hubbardsville, this tour will give you an in-depth look at the O’Mara Farms' beef operation. The tour will look at their history, commercial and registered herds, genetics, pasture management, marketing program, facilities, finishing ration and nutrition and manure management.www.uticaod.com
