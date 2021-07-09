Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

IHP, Cachet bringing homes to Union Park at Norterra

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHP Capital Partners, one of the nation’s leading real estate investment firms, and Cachet Homes, an Arizona-based luxury homebuilder, have formed a joint venture (JV) to acquire a 66.7-acre parcel in North Phoenix for the development and construction of 162 single-family homes. Within the Union Park at Norterra master-planned community, the project includes 102 alley-loaded lots and 60 traditional front-loaded lots. Development is underway and project completion is anticipated in Q3 2022. Sales are scheduled to open in summer 2022.

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ihp#Single Family Homes#Ihp Capital Partners#Cachet Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
POTUSNBC News

Nationals fans flee for safety after gunfire erupts outside park

Fans at a baseball game at National Park in Washington scrambled for safety Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the venue. The Metro Police Department Police said three people, including a bystander who was attending the game, were shot outside the park. The department initially said there were four victims.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy