IHP, Cachet bringing homes to Union Park at Norterra
IHP Capital Partners, one of the nation’s leading real estate investment firms, and Cachet Homes, an Arizona-based luxury homebuilder, have formed a joint venture (JV) to acquire a 66.7-acre parcel in North Phoenix for the development and construction of 162 single-family homes. Within the Union Park at Norterra master-planned community, the project includes 102 alley-loaded lots and 60 traditional front-loaded lots. Development is underway and project completion is anticipated in Q3 2022. Sales are scheduled to open in summer 2022.roselawgroupreporter.com
