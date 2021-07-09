‘Safe, Effective, Free': San Diego County Leaders, Doctors Urge Public to Get Vaccine

As cases of the COVID-19 delta variant increase in California, San Diego County leaders and doctors gathered on Friday to urge the public to get their vaccines. San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher began Friday's press conference by updating the public with optimistic figures: 80% of eligible San Diegans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 68% of the local region were fully vaccinated. Despite these numbers, he warned that those who have not received the vaccine at all are at greater risk of contracting the virus.