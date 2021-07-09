Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

‘Safe, Effective, Free': San Diego County Leaders, Doctors Urge Public to Get Vaccine

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez
NBC San Diego
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs cases of the COVID-19 delta variant increase in California, San Diego County leaders and doctors gathered on Friday to urge the public to get their vaccines. San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher began Friday's press conference by updating the public with optimistic figures: 80% of eligible San Diegans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 68% of the local region were fully vaccinated. Despite these numbers, he warned that those who have not received the vaccine at all are at greater risk of contracting the virus.

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#San Diegans#Covid#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
ABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Texas StateNBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in D.C. test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas delegation tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night when a member informed the caucus that they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all of which were...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden moves to drop Trump showerhead rule

The Biden administration is moving forward with a plan to drop a Trump-era rule that sought to loosen restrictions on showerhead water flow — something the former president was known to complain about. The Energy Department announced on Friday that it is taking a step toward reversing the Trump administration’s...

Comments / 1

Community Policy