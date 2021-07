More than a year since their separation, it looks like post-split life for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green has finally become a holiday in the sun. Sure, they had some headline-making moments in the months after they confirmed their on-and-off romance was no more. But after parting ways in late 2019 and officially filing the paperwork to end their 10-year marriage in November 2020, life has settled for these exes, who remain forever linked by their three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. "Things have calmed down and are going a lot smoother," a source close to the actress told E! News. "Brian has accepted it's over for good with Megan and has moved on....