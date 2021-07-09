Cancel
Public Health

CDC: vaccinated students can head back to class without masks

By Lauren Barry
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago

The CDC said vaccinated students can head back to class without masks. However, children under 12 (who are not eligible for the vaccine) should still wear masks.

Audacy

Audacy

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

