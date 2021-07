LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with running a man over and causing his death. On Wednesday, July 7 around 12:50 p.m, Las Vegas police received a 9-1-1 call saying a man was run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 3600 block of East Cheyenne Avenue. The victim was transported to UMC hospital where he succumbed.