Back-to-school vaccinations being offered in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico Department of Health’s Public Health Offices in the Southwest Region will be providing no-cost back-to-school vaccinations by appointment or walk-in basis. Parents or guardians can bring their child to one of the locations listed below with the current schedule from now until the start of the school year in August. We encourage all students to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Students are required to be up to date on their childhood immunizations in order to attend school. The COVID-19 vaccination will also be available for parents and students 12 years and older.