Bolay Celebrates its West Boca Opening With $50 Value Giveaways

Starting on Thursday morning, Bolay is celebrating its opening by giving the first 100 visitors $50 worth of Bolay for the next three days. Visitors stood in line, some for hours, in anticipation of the build-your-own bowl experience. At the very front of the line stood Boca Raton resident Sanaaz Davis accidentally found herself in front of the line after she and her mom did not realize that the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. rather than 9 a.m. Being too far from the other Boca Raton location, she was happy to finally be close to Bolay.