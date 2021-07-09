Cancel
Bolay Celebrates its West Boca Opening With $50 Value Giveaways

By Editorials
bocaratontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting on Thursday morning, Bolay is celebrating its opening by giving the first 100 visitors $50 worth of Bolay for the next three days. Visitors stood in line, some for hours, in anticipation of the build-your-own bowl experience. At the very front of the line stood Boca Raton resident Sanaaz Davis accidentally found herself in front of the line after she and her mom did not realize that the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. rather than 9 a.m. Being too far from the other Boca Raton location, she was happy to finally be close to Bolay.

