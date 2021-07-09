Virtual Tribute to Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld, RIETS Musmach

On Sunday, June 27, 2021, a virtual memorial tribute was held for Rabbi Fabian Schonfeld z”l ’52R, founding rabbi of the Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills. Rabbi Schonfeld’s rabbinical career brought enormous benefits to his local community and the Jewish world at large, and his connection to Yeshiva University ran deep throughout his life. He was a community rabbi and spiritual leader to many YU graduates and spoke about his beloved rebbe at YU, Rabbi Joseph Soloveichik, on a day of learning commemorating his 20th yahrzeit in 2013. Rabbi Schonfeld was awarded an honorary degree by President Richard Joel at YU’s 78th Commencement Exercises in 2009.