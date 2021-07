FAIRHOPE, Ala (WPMI) — It is “raining cats and kittens” at The Haven for Animals in Fairhope, Alabama. According to Michael Graham, Executive Director, “Our shelter is packed with over 70 cats and kittens. People to adopt one or more are urgently needed.” For the month of July, because of the unusual situation, the fee to adopt a cat or kitten is only $5, a huge discount from the normal $125 fee. The adoption process is quick and easy, to speed a kitty out the door and into your loving arms.