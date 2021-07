Our Duke colleague and friend, Michael Ward, passed away on July 9th, 2021 after a long struggle with cancer. He was an emeritus professor of political science at Duke University, having previously taught at Northwestern University, the University of Colorado, Pierre Mendès-France University, and the University of Washington. He was founder and president of Predictive Heuristics, a risk analysis firm. He had longstanding research interests in conflict prediction, using Bayesian modeling and network analysis.