Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethton, TN

Brains and Brawn… Mid-Year Resolution

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people make a resolution to work out and diet in January. By this time of year, however, a good number of people have thrown in the towel and decided to just wait till next year. This is a bad choice for many reasons. There is never a bad time...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethton, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Elizabethton, TN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brawn#Functional Fitness#Exercise#Gyms#Crossfit#Star Fitness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
DietsPosted by
EatThis

The Most Surprising Drink for Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

Picking a go-to daily beverage is a critical choice to make when you are trying to lose weight and slim down. Choose a bottled smoothie, sweet iced tea, soda, juice, or other high-calorie drink and you could be swallowing hundreds of extra calories without even realizing it. Liquid calories are...
WorkoutsPopSugar

Work Your Arms and Abs With This 15-Minute Plank and Push-Up Barre Workout From Britany Williams

For day nine of Sweat's Two Weeks to Strong Workout Plan, NASM-certified personal trainer Britany Williams will guide you through a barre workout burner that's all about push-ups and the plank position. (If at any time you need to modify the plank portions of the session, you can come down to your knees, she said.) It lasts 15 minutes, and you don't need any equipment. The main focus is improving your core and upper-body strength, and it's inspired by Williams's Barre With Britany workout program found on the Sweat app. Follow along with the full workout above, and keep reading for details and an exercise breakdown.
Weight LossHealthline

Is Diet or Exercise More Important for Your Health?

To lose weight you must be in a calorie deficit, meaning your body expends more calories than you consume. This can be achieved by eating and drinking fewer calories, burning more calories from physical activity, or a combination of the two (. ). Benefits of diet. While both diet and...
WorkoutsIdaho Mountain Express

Fitness Guru

Too much sitting is hard on our bodies and can add to the prevalence of low back pain. Thirty-three bones make up the spinal column with three gentle curves from top to bottom. For many with low back pain, the cumulative effects of constant or repeated small stresses over time, like sitting, result in back pain. Too much sitting, combined with faulty posture, can flatten these curves over time. The spine is designed to function best as a weight-bearing structure, with the lumbar curve in a neutral position. Sitting rounded, or slumped in a seat, multiplies damaging pressure on lower back discs and soft tissues. Another concern is that prolonged sitting chronically shortens the hip flexors. Once again, too much sitting, prevalent in our modern age, has other drawbacks and can cause secondary health concerns, such as high blood pressure and increased risk for diseases like diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disorders.
Greatist

The Ultimate Guide to Active Stretching

Expand the results of your flexibility training? It’s time to activate your active stretching routine. This type of stretching offers some pretty sweet perks for all fitness levels. Here’s a deep dive into the biggest benefits, plus how it stacks up to other types of stretching. How it works. Active...
DietsSan Francisco Weekly

The Smoothie Diet Review: Is It Possible to Lose Weight In 21 Days With a Smoothie Diet?

Excessive weight gain has pledged many people towards skipping meals and lowering their calorie intake. People are trying fat diets, heavy exercises, and strict diet plans but still are unable to lose weight. This can be frustrating since you are worried about serious diseases such as heart diseases and lack of dynamic performance in daily chores.
Temple, PATimes News

Use the heat to beat the heat and better your workouts

My teenaged buddies liked sports and, like most kids, would try to get better at them. I thought that’s what I was trying to do too, but my best friend would often say otherwise. He would say I was obsessed. When the summertime pickup basketball games ended at the Temple...
WorkoutsMedscape News

Exercise Reduces Medication for Metabolic Syndrome Management

Felix Morales-Palomo; Alfonso Moreno-Cabañas; Miguel Ramirez-Jimenez; Laura Alvarez-Jimenez; Pedro L. Valenzuela; Alejandro Lucia; Juan F. Ortega; Ricardo Mora-Rodriguez. Purpose: This study aimed to determine the effects of a 5-yr exercise intervention on metabolic syndrome (MetS) and health-related variables and medication use for MetS management. Methods: Participants were randomly assigned to...
WorkoutsSTACK

5 Core Exercises Young Athletes Should Be Using Instead of Sit-Ups

This much I know—core exercises for youth athletes are butchered all the time. Whether this is because trainers are not teaching them well enough or because athletes are performing them with a lack of control, proper core training is a rare sight. Core training for youth athletes often amounts to...
WorkoutsGreatist

Ab-solute Conditioning: Here’s How to Engage Your Core

You’ve probably heard your fitness instructor tell you to “engage your core.” As if every gym newbie knows what that means. But if you’ve never done it, you might not be sure how to engage your core. Is there a proposal involved?. Here’s the DL on engaging your core. Spoiler...
WorkoutsYoga Journal

7 Yoga Poses to Work Those Easily Overlooked Lower Abs

In yoga, we often talk about strengthening our core, but what does that mean, exactly? Oftentimes, when people are searching for poses to work their abs, they’re looking to achieve that coveted six-pack or V-cut. But all that is just aesthetics. Having a strong core has benefits that extend far beyond the way you look in a swimsuit—from improving your balance and posture to relieving lower back pain—that’s why developing these muscles is so important.
Workoutsboxrox.com

No Barbells: Top 10 Bodyweight Crossfit Workouts

Chelsea proved that a powerful cardiorespiratory stimulus could be generated through simple calisthenic workouts. – from CrossFit Journal, 2006. This year’s most notorious Crossfit workout, mainly due to the outcome at the 2015 CrossFit Games, is actually a great test of fitness. Basic exercises, pull-ups, push-ups and squats combined with a high volume rep scheme and 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) of running. Murph is a Hero workout that honours Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy who died in Afghanistan on June 28th, 2005. Crossfit boxes from all over the world, do Murph on Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.
WorkoutsPort Arthur News

JODY HOLTON — Avoiding Fitness Overuse Injuries

Thinking of starting a new physical activity program or ramping up your current training routine?. If so, you may be at risk of an overuse injury — which could ultimately cause more harm than good and sideline you from your fitness program. An overuse injury is any type of muscle...
WorkoutsKSLTV

Walk-With-A-Doc: Managing Pain Through Regular Exercise

LAYTON, Utah — Whether or not we like it, pain is part of life. But experts say lifestyle changes like nutrition, sleep, and exercise can help you manage that pain. One mother and daughter explained how they are taking action. Monica Carrillo and her 80-year-old mother, Maria Cisneros, share a...
Texas StatePosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Exercising in the Texas summer heat

The Texas heat in July can be extreme, to say the least. So, you might be wondering how you and your kids can safely maintain a healthy level of physical activity while coping with the heat. It’s tempting to stay indoors when it’s really hot, but staying indoors (particularly for kids) can lead to too much screen time and/or overeating. The question becomes, how can parents keep the family cool while still getting outside and staying active?

Comments / 0

Community Policy