Liam joined the WRCB Channel 3 team as a reporter in July of 2021. Before coming to the Tennessee Valley, Liam spent five years living around North Carolina. Most recently, he worked in Jacksonville, North Carolina as a reporter for NBC Affiliate WITN News. A New York native, he graduated from Elon University in May of 2020 with degrees in journalism and political science. Liam also interned at ABC News 4 in Charleston, South Carolina.