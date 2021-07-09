Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider to bring traveling extravaganza to Volunteer Speedway

By John Gullion, Tribune Managing Editor
Citizen Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started with John Schneider’s birthday. The multi-talented entertainment veteran who rocketed to fame as an 18-year-old co-star on “The Dukes of Hazzard” wanted to host a celebration on his property in Louisiana with a celebration of all the things he loves: music, stunts, racing, acting, Lousisana’s best food and a few thousand of his fans who love all the same things.

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bo Time#The Dukes Of Hazzard#Speedway#Bulls Gap#Confederate Railroad#American#Cineflex Dod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Sports
Related
Wheatland, WYTorrington Telegram

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star set to visit Wheatland

WHEATLAND – Tom Wopat, better known to many as Luke Duke from the 1980s show “Dukes of Hazzard” will visit Wheatland as part of the second annual Blue Mountain Car Show and Safety Fair. The event begins Friday and runs through Sunday with many events for the entire family. The...
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

JUST IN: Former SNL star Rob Schneider coming to Day Air Ballpark

After a successful first comedy show at the home of the Dayton Dragons, the second act is on its way. Rob Schneider, comedian, director, screenwriter, actor and “Saturday Night Live” veteran, will perform at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. “After the success of the first...
MoviesDeadline

Rob Schneider Directs & Stars In Indie Family Comedy ‘Daddy Daughter Trip’

Rob Schneider has completed principal production on the family adventure live action comedy-animation hybrid Daddy Daughter Trip which the SNL alum produced, directed and stars in. Shot in Arizona, the movie also stars Jackie Sandler (The Wrong Missy), Monica Huarte (40 y 20), Migel Ángel Muñoz (Un paso Adelante), Monty...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

Savannah Guthrie was overcome with emotion on Monday's Today as she broke some heartbreaking news live on air. The mother-of-two told viewers: "We are back this morning with some news that has left our entire Today show family heartbroken. "We lost a beloved member of our team suddenly over the...
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
Siler City, NCPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: When and How Did Aunt Bee Actor Francis Bavier Die?

In 1989, beloved The Andy Griffith Show actress Francis Bavier who played Aunt Bee on the classic television show passed away at age 86. The Emmy Award-winning star passed away in her Siler City, North Carolina home in early December of that year. The actress hailed from New York City, which may surprise some. She attended Columbia University and graduated from Manhattan’s American Academy of the Arts.
Celebritiesoutsider.com

WATCH: Elvis Presley, Andy Griffith Join Each Other on Stage for 1956 Comedy Sketch

Elvis Presley had a career that spanned beyond his monster hits like “Jailhouse Rock” and “Hound Dog” and his sleeked-back black hair and gyrating hips. For instance, Presley had quite a film and TV presence. He starred in movies like “Flaming Star,” “Love Me Tender,” and “Loving You.” He also had a variety of appearances performing on television programs like “The Ed Sullivan Show,” one of the most popular variety programs at the time.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Tall Was Andy Griffith?

He was never a towering figure with his down-home approach to law and order as Andy Taylor, Mayberry Sherrif on the popular sit-com “The Andy Griffith” show. He never really gave off a “super-tall” vibe. But just how tall was Andy Griffith?. According to CelebHeights.com, Andy Griffith stood at exactly...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Thanked Fans of the Show for Giving the Stars Courage

During a 2004 interview, The Andy Griffith Show star Howard Morris opened up about how important the show’s fans are to him. Morris, who played Ernest T. Bass on the classic sitcom, gave a career-spanning interview to the Television Foundation Academy. He spoke about guest-starring on The Dick Van Dyke Show and his time on The Andy Griffith Show. In addition, Morris revealed details of when he directed the hit show and its spinoff Gomer Pyle – USMC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy