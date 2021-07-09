Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider to bring traveling extravaganza to Volunteer Speedway
It started with John Schneider’s birthday. The multi-talented entertainment veteran who rocketed to fame as an 18-year-old co-star on “The Dukes of Hazzard” wanted to host a celebration on his property in Louisiana with a celebration of all the things he loves: music, stunts, racing, acting, Lousisana’s best food and a few thousand of his fans who love all the same things.www.citizentribune.com
