In March 2020, Belén and I canceled our bus tickets for a tour in Spain. A strange virus outbreak was taking over the news and shutting down services and borders around us. Meanwhile, adventure cyclists in all corners of the earth were going through much more, often finding themselves stuck in countries far away from home mid-trip. Others were lucky just to finish a trip, and some never even got a chance to start. Our collective freedom-inducing way of seeing the world suddenly ended with no clear future in sight.