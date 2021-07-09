Cancel
UEFA

Friday evening UK news briefing: Former police officer who murdered Sarah Everard cavorted with prostitutes

By Chris Price
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the surface, Wayne Couzens was a dedicated police officer and a devoted family man who was never happier than when playing with his children or tinkering with his Ducati motorcycle. But underneath the veneer of respectability was a sexual deviant who, fuelled by extreme pornography, was driven to ever...

Public Safety101 WIXX

UK police officer pleads guilty to woman’s murder

LONDON (Reuters) – A police officer on Friday admitted murdering Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching across Britain about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women. Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer who guarded diplomatic premises, had previously admitted rape and kidnap.
TheDailyBeast

London Cop Admits to Murdering 33-Year-Old Sarah Everard

A London police officer has pleaded guilty to murdering 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard in the latest development in a case that has shocked Britain. Firearms officer Wayne Couzens snatched Everard when she was walking home from a friend’s house in March, and her body was found by police a week later. Couzens, 48, had already admitted to abducting and raping Everard, but he entered a guilty plea to her murder on Friday in an apparent attempt to get leniency ahead of his sentencing hearing in September. Couzens’ lawyer said in court that the plea shows “remorse for what he did and, as he put it to us this morning, he will bear the burden for the rest of his life.” According to BBC News, Everard’s mother threw up her hands in exasperation after hearing those words. Couzens will face his sentencing hearing on Sept. 29.
Best Life

The One Promise the Queen Made That Prince Charles Could Break, Sources Say

It's been said for months that when Prince Charles becomes King, there will be a lot of changes at the Palace. The Prince of Wales' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy are no secret, according to insiders. In an interview with talkRADIO in April, royal biographer Angela Levin said: "Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer." As the Daily Mail reported around the same time, Charles' vision for a downsized version of "The Firm" could include just hismself, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—as senior royals. In that case, other members of the family may be encouraged to take on more traditional jobs to help support themselves and the shift could even mean a loss of their titles, patronages, and possibly even their security except at royal events (as was the case with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice in 2011). But even before Charles becomes King, insiders say the Princes of Wales is causing tension within the family and could ultimately break a long-held promise that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip made decades ago. Read on to find out how Charles is rocking the boat.
SportsTelegraph

Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Euros fever grips England

Football fever is gripping England. In a few hours, we will know if the Three Lions are through to the Euro 2020 final. Their semi-final showdown with Denmark kicks off at 8pm at Wembley. Follow all the build-up and the action itself in our liveblog. England manager Gareth Southgate, who...

