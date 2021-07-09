Cancel
NHL

Just Once, I Want The Flyers To Win It All

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Tampa Bay Lightning won their second consecutive Stanley Cup on Wednesday night, the whole scene on television struck me for a second. The rambunctious crowd cheered on their blue-clad team as they claimed hockey’s Holy Grail once again. The emotion and excitement in Kenny Albert’s voice as he called the final seconds of the Lightning’s shining moment captured the sheer joy of the crowd as the team poured onto the ice and celebrated another championship. But the Philadelphia Flyers weren’t there.

