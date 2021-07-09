Cancel
The Witcher Season 2 Release Date Revealed at WitcherCon

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew that season 2 of The Witcher would get a big spotlight at WitcherCon today, and it very much did, though one of the most anticipated reveals fans were hoping for was the release date for the much-delayed season 2, and now we finally have it. Season 2 of The Witcher will hit Netflix on December 17th, and now feel free to go and circle your calendars. Go ahead, we'll wait. The fact that the production has managed to get through. so many challenges is already impressive, and now it will be done in time for Christmas. A perfect way to end the year don't you think?

