What was supposed to be a fun family vacation turned into a tragedy for a family from Ohio. The family had traveled to North Carolina for the weekend and were staying at a beach rental home. Sadly, on the very first day of their vacation, the family had to call 911 to rescue a 7-year-old boy who got caught between two doors of a home elevator. Unfortunately, by the time the rescue crew got the boy out, it was too late to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday evening.