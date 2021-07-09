Distinguished Utah civil rights activist Bettye Gillespie dies at 92

Utah civil rights leader Bettye Gillespie died at age 92 on July 2 in her Ogden home after a long illness, her family announced on Thursday. Gillespie was the first African American to be appointed to the University of Utah board of trustees and was among the highest-ranked Black civilian employees at Hill Air Force Base, where she worked for over 40 years as the only Equal Employment Opportunity director at Hill Air Force Base and the only female EEO officer in the Air Force Logistics Command, according to her family.