Dundee, NY

Dundee High School presents sports awards

chronicle-express.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNDEE – The 2020-2021 Dundee Athletic Awards were held June 22 to honor the student athletes, coaches, and supporters who make up Dundee's athletic program. The ceremony began with opening remarks by Dundee Athletic Director Scott Shepardson before the National Anthem was sung by freshman Charlotte Schurholz. Shepardson then thanked Dundee's administrators, coaches, transportation, maintenance and technical departments, Sports Boosters, families and of course, the athletes themselves. After some brief comments on the unusual 2020-21 season and highlighting the merger with Bradford Central School District for many of the year's sports teams, Shepardson reported that 131 Dundee students had participated in school sports for the year, which constitutes 62% of Dundee's student body in grades 7-12.

www.chronicle-express.com

Comments / 0

City
Dundee, NY
#Dundee High School#The National Anthem#Sports Boosters#Cross Country#Brooklyn Stock Lrb#Mason Mcavoy Lrb#Dundee Bradford#Volleyball And Softball#Modified Soccer And Track#Modified Baseball#Jv Volleyball#Varsity Wrestling#Varsity Cross County#Varsity Softball#Varsity Football#Varsity Soccer
