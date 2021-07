The CADET Act ensures students of the academies who have unplanned pregnancies can retain legal guardianship. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) today introduced the ‘Candidates Afforded Dignity, Equality and Training Act of 2021,’ or CADET Act, mandating an end to current policies that force female students in America’s military academies into either permanently withdraw from those academies or give up their children should they become pregnant. Under the CADET Act, military academies will treat pregnancies in line with the rest of the military, without changing cadet and midshipmen benefits or responsibilities, and this bill does not change current admission requirements for military academies.