FMI Initiative to Support the Food Industry Through Consumer Insight
Arlington, VA—FMI has announced its 2021 health and well-being initiative, which includes research insights and programmatic support for the food industry. “Now, more than ever, the food industry is positioned to build on the trust and partnership of being on the shoppers’ side, helping them achieve their personal goals when it comes to shopping, cooking and eating to stay healthy and well,” says Krystal Register, MS, RDN, LDN, Director of Health and Well-Being for FMI. “With growing consumer interest in the connection between food and health, there is opportunity to help shoppers make small changes to embrace science-based recommendations for improved overall well-being.”wholefoodsmagazine.com
