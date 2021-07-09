It’s taken me a lifetime to find football – now I'm thinking of getting the Phil Foden haircut

Football really isn’t my game. I’m more of a Scrabble man myself. Truth to tell, I’ve only watched three complete soccer matches in my life: the first was in 1966 when we played against Germany in the World Cup Final, and won. The second was a couple of weeks ago when we were playing Germany again. We won that game, too. And thinking I might be a bit of a talisman, I decided to watch on Wednesday night, as well.