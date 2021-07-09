Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

It’s taken me a lifetime to find football – now I'm thinking of getting the Phil Foden haircut

By Gyles Brandreth
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball really isn’t my game. I’m more of a Scrabble man myself. Truth to tell, I’ve only watched three complete soccer matches in my life: the first was in 1966 when we played against Germany in the World Cup Final, and won. The second was a couple of weeks ago when we were playing Germany again. We won that game, too. And thinking I might be a bit of a talisman, I decided to watch on Wednesday night, as well.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Prince William
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Football#Footballers#Englishman#Danish#Itv#Iost#Hotspur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Country
Germany
Related
UEFABirmingham Star

Euro 2020: Phil Foden misses England's training session

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): England forward Phil Foden was not present at the team's final training session on Saturday as 21-year-old suffered a "minor knock" ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy. The other 25 players in Gareth Southgate's squad trained as normal at St George's Park to...
Soccerdallassun.com

Euro 2020 set England up for a strong World Cup in 2022

Following Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's save of Bukayo Saka's penalty in the final moments of the Euro 2020 final, attention has been fiercely focused on the appalling and unacceptable racial abuse of the England players. Rightly so: we should all stand together with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka, and the England team as they unite in an exemplary manner against all forms of racism.
Soccervavel.com

Euro 2020 Player Ratings: Which England star shone the brightest?

After an outstanding team performance at this summer's European Championships, it wasn't to be for Gareth Southgate and his men. England reached their first competitive final for 55 years – and this side can hold their heads high after writing their own history. Football didn't quite come home, but each...
Premier Leagueinews.co.uk

I’m now a new football convert; here are the tricks I’m using to get through the Euros final on Sunday

It was when I asked “when’s the interval?” during the England-Germany quarter final that my family turned on me. They pleaded with me to stay quiet, and asked whether I might like to read my book instead. I’d paid little to no attention to football over the years, unless you count watching ITV’s scandalous drama Footballers’ Wives, and once going to an Arsenal match and loudly cheering on the wrong team after a misunderstanding about shirt colours.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'I'm training with the world's best set of defenders - it's great for me'

Rhys Williams will strive to absorb as much as possible from a pool of defenders he considers the world's best during Liverpool's pre-season training camp. The young centre-back was joined by Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk in the first team session of the stay in Austria on Tuesday morning, as that trio returned to group work following their respective long-term injuries.
SoccerYardbarker

Ex-Lazio Midfielder Parolo: “I’m Waiting to Find the Right Solution for Me”

Former Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo discussed his future and Italy’s Euro 2020 semi-finals against Spain. Speaking in an interview with Italian broadcaster Sky Sports Italia (via La Lazio Siamo Noi) earlier today, the 36-year-old Italian midfielder first looked ahead to his future. I’m waiting to find the right solution for...
Premier League90min.com

Arsenal interested in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has emerged as a target for Arsenal, with Chelsea keen to offload the striker before pursuing their own forward targets. Abraham has been the Blues' top scorer in each of the last two campaigns, despite falling out of favour last season following Frank Lampard's transfer splurge which saw the arrivals of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Comments / 0

Community Policy