Hidalgo becomes third Mexican state to legalize abortion
As abortion activists maintain a concerted effort against pro-life laws in Latin America, a third state within Mexico has legalized abortion. According to an El Pais report, the Mexican state of Hidalgo passed a measure June 30th that legalizes abortion on demand, requiring state authorities to guarantee free access to abortions up through 12 weeks of pregnancy. The law also mandates private health centers and women’s prisons to provide abortions. Unusually, the law includes stringent repercussions for anyone attempting to get an abortion after 12 weeks, including fines and up to one year in prison.www.liveaction.org
Comments / 0