The Good Fight Season 5, Episode 3 recap: And the Court Had a Clerk…

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa, and Mandy Patinkin. A sequel to The Good Wife, the legal and political drama centers on Diane Lockhart (Baranski), Liz Lawrence (Audra McDonald), and others at the Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart law firm in Chicago. In the fifth season, Diane is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz when the firm loses two top lawyers (Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo). Meanwhile, Marissa (Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.
