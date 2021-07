Good Bones star Karen E Laine is getting her hot girl summer on — well sort of. The HGTV personality took to social media on Wednesday to share a candid snapshot of herself thanking her son, William Starsiak of Starsiak Aesthetics in Indianapolis for the non-invasive body-sculpting treatment that sheds excess fat and improves one’s body shape. Showing a noticeably different stomach within three months, Laine shared with fans that it was not at all painful and was four, 30-minute sessions.