More Abortion Restrictions Have Been Enacted In The U.S. This Year Than In Any Other

By Emma Bowman
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore abortion restrictions have been enacted across the U.S. this year than in any previous year, according to an analysis by a group that supports abortion rights. State legislatures have passed at least 90 laws restricting the procedure in 2021 so far, finds a report released this month from the Guttmacher Institute.

