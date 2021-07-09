Pair of marijuana production facilities proposed in north St. Louis promising 150 full-time jobs

ST. LOUIS — A pair of companies are planning marijuana production facilities in north St. Louis. GF Legacy LLC would put a cultivation and processing plant on the site of a vacant warehouse at 7140 North Broadway, a North Riverfront property owned by a limited liability company called 7110 North Broadway. GF Legacy is tied to Jonathan Milo, CFO for Greene Fox, a medical marijuana dispensary firm with facilities in California, Maryland and Missouri run by Robert Greene and Brian Fox.