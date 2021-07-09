July 2021: Classical Record Reviews
Bridge 9079 (CD). 2021. Max Wilcox, prod., eng. Apparently, this is a recent disinterment of an older production. The exhumation proves worthwhile. French composers have favored wind timbres since the oboe and bassoon colors of the Baroque. In the 19th and 20th centuries, this evolved into a predilection for wind-and-piano chamber music. Saint-Saëns reveled in the instruments' capacity for virtuosity. A century later, Poulenc alternated uneasy, precarious sustained passages with others evoking a carefree, boulevardier mood. Even Roussel, whose symphonic writing can leave a sour taste, is atypically charming here.www.stereophile.com
