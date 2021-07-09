Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

New Canaan Men's Club learning Stamford Police Bomb Squad's role

By Staff
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Louis DeRubeis, who was recently promoted to assistant chief of the Stamford Police Department, will describe the mission of the Stamford Police Bomb Squad, its training, and its work at the members of the New Canaan Men’s Club‘s next regular weekly meeting on Friday, July 9. The meeting will be held in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, which is located at 111 Oenoke Ridge, in New Canaan, at 10 a.m.

www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
Canaan, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
New Canaan, CT
Government
Stamford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Canaan, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Police Science#Episcopal Church#Sacred Heart University#Criminal Justice#Manhattanville College#The Men S Club#Ncmens Ncmens Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Posted by
The Hill

Olympic Village records first coronavirus case days before Olympics begin

The Olympic Village recorded its first coronavirus case on Friday days before the Olympics are set to begin in Tokyo. Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, announced on Saturday that a person from the Olympic Village tested positive for the virus and is currently quarantining in a hotel, USA Today reported.
Posted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy