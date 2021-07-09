New Canaan Men's Club learning Stamford Police Bomb Squad's role

Lt. Louis DeRubeis, who was recently promoted to assistant chief of the Stamford Police Department, will describe the mission of the Stamford Police Bomb Squad, its training, and its work at the members of the New Canaan Men’s Club‘s next regular weekly meeting on Friday, July 9. The meeting will be held in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, which is located at 111 Oenoke Ridge, in New Canaan, at 10 a.m.