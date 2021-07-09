The NBA Finals are missing familiar face in Lakers’ Phil Handy

One of the joys of watching the NCAA Tournament – which fans were denied of in 2020 by a pandemic – is the chance to familiarize yourself with new and up-and-coming basketball stars. March Madness is often particularly effective at creating household hoops names, particularly when a player leads a team all the way to the Final Four or a national championship. However, in recent years ultimate success in the tournament hasn’t necessarily translated into a player becoming a franchise-changing pro; none of the seven Most Outstanding Players from 2013-19 have become NBA All-Stars, and two of them never played a regular season minute in the league.