COVID-19 on increase in Kentucky again, vaccines urged

By News Staff
kcountry1057.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky has begun to see another uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. During a Capitol press conference, Stack said Kentucky had seen eight straight weeks of declines. “Last week, there were 100 more cases than the week before. The positivity rate is also going up. It has increased more than one percentage point over the last eight or nine days. I think those are real increases. The real question is, will the vaccines help to keep those at lower levels, and will it keep the hospitals and the ICUs from getting filled up?”

