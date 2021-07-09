Every Time Jeopardy! Asked a Question About the Tri-States

Stonehenge is located in England, BUT did you know that Missouri has their own very unique version of Stonehenge that has a very nautical vibe to it. Who doesn't want to travel across the Atlantic ocean to England to go see the oddity known as Stonehenge? It's mythical, fascinating, and could it be from aliens? As much as we all would want to take a trip to England that's not cheap or easy to do, BUT we can all take a trip to Columbia, Missouri which is home to the funny, and very Instagramable "BoatHenge".