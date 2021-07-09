Cancel
Quincy, IL

Every Time Jeopardy! Asked a Question About the Tri-States

By Sam
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 8 days ago
I'm not a big Jeopardy! fan, it's a love/hate relationship, but in doing some research I found a few clues that have been asked on the trivia show. Let's test your skills. The category is U.S Tourism and the clue...You can reach this town's convention & visitors bureau by calling 1-TOMANDHUCK...do you know the answer? If you answered, what is Hannibal, Missouri you are correct. The Tri-States' has been featured on Jeopardy! a few times, but Hannibal more than Quincy (no surprise). Hannibal has a lot more pop culture, history, and famous people from the area.

