Breaking Barriers | Simone Manuel

WXIA 11 Alive
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUGAR LAND, Texas — With tears streaming down her face, Simone Manuel stood on top of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games podium with a gold medal around her neck. Manuel was the first African American woman to win individual swimming gold. Manuel won four medals in 2016 -- two gold...

5 Things You May Not Know About Legendary Swimmer Simone Manuel

Simone Manuel is headed to Tokyo, and we couldn't be more excited to watch this now two-time Olympian compete. Though she won't be swimming in the 100-meter freestyle — the event in which she won individual gold in Rio five years ago — the 24-year-old Texas native secured her spot on Team USA after winning the 50-meter freestyle at the Olympic Trials with a lead of just .01 seconds. For years, Manuel has been an unstoppable force at every level of her sport, winning 16 NCAA titles (including two team championships), 15 World Championship medals, and four Olympic medals. Here are five more facts you might not know about her but should ahead of the Summer Games.
SportsWXIA 11 Alive

Simone Biles: Will be 'really tough' competing without fans at Olympics

WASHINGTON — U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles and her teammates arrived in Tokyo Thursday ahead of the Olympic Games. Biles spoke to the Associated Press on Wednesday before taking off for Japan and said she's excited to be representing the U.S. again at the Olympics, but knows it's going to be a completely different environment than the 2016 Rio Games. Japan's government has banned fans, including athletes' family members, from attending any competitions to try to contain surging COVID-19 cases.
NFLMining Journal

Who’s ready for the Olympics?

The greatest spectacle in sports is finally about to occur again, one year after it was supposed to. The Summer Olympics begin next Friday and the anticipation is high for pretty much everyone who enjoys them. This is especially true for my wife, who loves to see the best athletes on the planet compete on the largest stage possible.
MLBNewsweek

First-Ever Female NCAA Pitcher Breaks Baseball Barriers

Baseball has long been considered America's pastime, though it has also been dominated by male players from the beginning. Slowly, Major League Baseball has opened its doors to women — while not on the field itself, in positions such as coaches, general managers and analysts. As the push continues to...
Sportsfox13news.com

Tokyo Olympics: Who to watch on Team USA

The United States is looking forward to hearing "The Star-Spangled Banner" played throughout Tokyo in this summer’s Olympic games. Team USA has long dominated the podium, tallying more than 2,523 medals — most of any country in the history of the summer games. More than 1,000 of those are gold, more than 700 are silver and another 700 are bronze.
Swimming & SurfingNewsday

Who could be the new breakout stars of the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA?

When the world already recognizes you as the greatest athlete in your sport, the Olympics serve more as a coronation than competition. Those athletes — Katie Ledecky, Simone Biles and Allyson Felix, to name a few — already are in the record books, the Olympic endorsement pipeline, and the collective minds of Americans who regularly watch and enjoy the Summer Olympics.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

How Laurie Hernandez Will Still Take Part in Tokyo Olympics Despite Not Making Team USA

Watch: Laurie Hernandez Recalls Winning Olympic Gold in 2016. Laurie Hernandez is trading the balance beam for a microphone at the Tokyo Olympics. In June, the gymnast's dreams to compete at the 2020 Games were cut short when a knee injury cost her a spot on Team USA. The setback didn't hinder Laurie's chance at a second Olympic experience, however. The 21-year-old stopped by E!'s Daily Pop on July 15 to reveal she's headed overseas to lend her expertise as a commentator.

