NHL Rumour Roundup: Will this be the summer of the blockbuster trade?

It's officially the off-season and there's not much time for three major events to unfold, so we can expect the movement to start coming at us fast. On July 21 is the Seattle expansion draft, which is a factor in any player movement over the next week and a half. Two days later, on July 23, the first round of the NHL Draft will be held and that's become an event where trades are anticipated. On July 28, free agency will open. We're looking at a 19-day period for NHL GMs to aggressively change over their rosters.