Night of Rare Underground Films & Books at SF’s Kerouac Alley (North Beach)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us tonight as we host legendary publisher V. VALE and filmmaker MARIAN WALLACE for an evening of rare UNDERGROUND FILMS, COUNTERCULTURE BOOKS, and fun! Both staples in the subcultural history of San Francisco, from punk to experimental film to industrial culture, Vale and Marian will be delivering a series of short films documenting much-missed Bay Area spots such as the A-Hole Gallery and Land’s End. ALSO, Mr. Vale will be presenting us with his piece on PUNK PUBLISHING, featuring work by MARK PAULINE, DEVO’S G.V. CASALE, and more!! PLUS two special shorts by cut-up master WILLIAM BURROUGHS!! RE/Search and SEARCH&DESTROY books/zines available for sale.

