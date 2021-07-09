Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Prague, MN

Shrek Jr. gets performance it was denied in 2020

montgomerymnnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend Generations Theatre Company will present Shrek Jr., a production that was all set to go in 2020, but was cancelled on its opening night due to COVID- 19 restrictions. There are three shows that will be performed at the New Prague High School auditorium, 221 12th St. NE. The first is 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9, the next two are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. Cost is a donation to Generation Theatre Company’s scholarship fund.

montgomerymnnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
New Prague, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New Prague Middle School#Npms#The New Prague Times#Montgomery Messenger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy