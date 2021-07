NBA rumors are swirling about guards who could be traded this summer, and the San Antonio Spurs might have just added two marquee names to the list of trade candidates. After being one of the NBA’s greatest dynasties for years, led by stars such as Tim Duncan, the Spurs find themselves at a crossroads. DeMar DeRozan is a free agent this summer, and while there is some intriguing talent still on the roster, San Antonio doesn’t have a foundational piece.